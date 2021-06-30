Gov. Cuomo signs opioid lockbox bill into law

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed new legislation Wednesday to further fund opioid services.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $230 million to New York to settle claims that the company helped fuel the opioid crisis. The company says the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing.
Wednesday morning Gov. Cuomo signed the 'opioid lockbox bill' into law. This legislation will require all funds received by New York State, as the result of litigation against opioid manufacturers, to be used to fund addiction treatment providers and services.
New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted Wednesday that "this is a massive step in our efforts to end the opioid epidemic, and provide justice to its victims."
“Ensuring funds recovered from opioid settlements and litigation go where they’re needed — to fund prevention, education, and treatment programs — is a massive step in our efforts to end the opioid epidemic and provide justice to its victims,” James said in a provided statement.
“While no amount of money will ever compensate for the thousands who lost their lives or became addicted to opioids across our state, or provide solace to the countless families torn apart by this crisis, this law ensures funds are used to prevent any future devastation. I thank Governor Cuomo, Senator Rivera, and Assemblymember Woerner, as well as the county and local governments, advocates, service providers, and families for working with our office over the last six months to get this law passed.”