Gov. Cuomo signs opioid lockbox bill into law

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed new legislation Wednesday to further fund opioid services.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $230 million to New York to settle claims that the company helped fuel the opioid crisis. The company says the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing.

Wednesday morning Gov. Cuomo signed the 'opioid lockbox bill' into law. This legislation will require all funds received by New York State, as the result of litigation against opioid manufacturers, to be used to fund addiction treatment providers and services.

“Ensuring funds recovered from opioid settlements and litigation go where they’re needed — to fund prevention, education, and treatment programs — is a massive step in our efforts to end the opioid epidemic and provide justice to its victims,” James said in a provided statement.