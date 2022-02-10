NY Attorney General issues consumer alert on online sports betting ahead of Super Bowl

New York Attorney General Letitia James is urging people to be cautious when placing bets online ahead of the Super Bowl.

NEW YORK — The Super Bowl will be the largest sporting event to occur since online sports betting started in New York State. While many people may be eager to place bets, New York Attorney General Letitia James is urging people to make sure the site they place them on are legitimate and not a scam.

The Attorney General's Office is issuing a consumer alert to encourage people to do their research on betting sites and be cautious about welcome offers that may come with strings attached.

“I urge all New Yorkers watching the Super Bowl and betting online for the first time to be careful — don’t let scammers game your gamble,” James said. “Before placing a bet, do your research into the platform, read the fine print of the offer, and follow our other tips to avoid any red flags and keep the odds in your favor. Online sports betting companies that fumble their advertising to mislead New Yorkers can expect to hear from my office.”

The Attorney General's Office is offering the following tips:

1) Learn what other users are saying about the platform

Read reviews on sites like the Better Business Bureau and Trust Pilot.

2) Read the fine print on bonuses and other promotion

Sometimes promotions like sign up bonuses will require you to spend a significant amount of money to receive.

Some risk-free bets don't get refunded if the person loses, but instead becomes a credit that can be used on the platform in the future.

Other platforms offer bonuses, but have a long list of activities that it considers suspicious and prevent a person from receiving the bonus.

3) Beware of unexpected restrictions on accessing your account

These platforms reserve the right to restrict your activity based on unfair advantage or irregular playing patterns. Some people have posted complaints online that their accounts were frozen when they were doing well or when they went to withdraw their winnings.

Hedging strategies, placing bets on opposite sides of the same game, is a violation of at least one platform's policies.