New York Beer Project breaks ground on Orlando location

ORLANDO, Fla. — New York Beer Project celebrated the official groundbreaking of its Orlando location earlier this week.

The new location officially broke ground on Tuesday and will feature a gastropub, indoor beer garden, tap room, brewery, sidewalk bistro, as well as three New York City themed event spaces.

According to owners Kelly and Kevin Krupski, the brewery is being built to resemble a 1900's indoor beer garden in New York's lower East Side. The brewery will pay homage to beer gardens and breweries in the U.S.

“In our hometown of Lockport, New York, there was a large community of people, but not that many places to gather, eat, drink and have fun,” said Kelly Krupski. “We built the original location for our community, and that’s what we plan to do in Horizon West. We are fully aware of the tourist element, as we love to visit Orlando and its world class attractions. However, we want to build lasting relationships with the families and residents who live here.”