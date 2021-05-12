New York beaches, pools allowed to reopen for Memorial Day

Six foot social distancing will be required.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in Buffalo on Wednesday to give a COVID-19 update.

During the press conference at Sahlen Field, the governor announced that beaches and pools across New York State will be allowed to reopen in time for Memorial Day. Six foot social distancing will be required.

According to the governor, the goal is to reach 100 percent capacity at beaches and pools by the 4th of July. This would include all beaches and pools across the state.

"If the numbers keep going the way we're going we're going to be able to do that. So we would actually be able to have a normal summer - finally," Cuomo said.

The governor stressed that the COVID-19 positivity rate will continue to decline as more people get vaccinated.