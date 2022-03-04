New York Attorney General warns of price gouging and corporate greed

The Attorney General's office (OAG) will look at evidence of the recent price hikes of some big corporations that may have been driven by profit.

NEW YORK — New York's Attorney General Letitia James is launching a rulemaking process to look into whether companies are taking advantage of the pandemic and inflation to unfairly raise the price of basic goods.

“The rising costs of essentials and basic household items has had a real impact on working families,” said Attorney General James. “Throughout the pandemic, hardworking New Yorkers have been struggling to make ends meet, but big corporations have been celebrating record breaking profits. It doesn’t add up. My office is prepared to use every tool in our toolbox to crack down on price gouging and pandemic profiteering.”

There is already a law in New York State that bans companies from price gouging and taking advantage by increasing prices of vital goods and services.

The OAG says there is evidence in the recent spike in corporate profits, and companies not sharing in the burden of the pandemic.

The costs of goods have risen since the start of the pandemic. Some examples shared by the OAG of goods that have seen an sharp increase in price include:

Beef prices rose 30 percent, while meatpackers have been celebrating an average of 120 percent increase in profits.

The cost of Proctor and Gamble diapers, toothpaste, detergent, and tampons has risen throughout the pandemic while Proctor and Gamble has boasted record-breaking profits.

Chipotle prices are up 10 percent from January 2021 to January 2022, which the company blames on labor shortages, but their operating income rose 181 percent.

While the cost of a basic cup of coffee at Starbucks has shot up 20 percent, the company profits are up 30 percent.

Shipping prices are way up, while shipping company profit margins are breaking records.

Chevron and Shell posted record profitability while energy costs soared.

The OAG says that not all these increases are illegal, but say some may fit the definition of price gouging under New York law.