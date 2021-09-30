NY announces first round winners of 'Vax and Win' sweepstakes

Three Western New Yorkers were named winners of the Vax and Win football sweepstakes. Four more drawings will be held in the coming weeks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One week after announcing the state's "Vax and Win" football sweepstakes, New York State has already released a list of winners.

Of the 13 listed winners, three Western New Yorkers are set to receive Buffalo Bills prizes. The three winners include Andrew Pullan of Chautauqua County, James Verhagen of Orleans County and Aaron Cos of Erie County.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the vaccine sweepstakes last week in an effort to get more people vaccinated.

With the Vax and Win sweepstakes, anyone 12 years old or older who gets vaccinated now until Oct. 25, can enter to win prizes from the Buffalo Bills, the New York Giants, and the New York Jets. Some prizes include game tickets, special in-game experiences, stadium tours, signed gear, FaceTime calls with alumni players and more.

According to the state, anyone looking to participate in the vaccine sweepstakes must receive their first COVID-19 vaccination at least one day before submitting their entry. Those interested in applying for the vaccine sweepstakes can do so by going to ny.gov/vaxandwin.

Anyone under the age of 18 can be entered in the sweepstakes by their parent or guardian.

"We continue to do everything possible to urge New Yorkers of all ages to get vaccinated," Governor Hochul said. "New York's professional football teams have joined the State in this work with our new #VaxandWin Football Sweepstakes. This incentive program provides yet another reason for New Yorkers to roll up their sleeves so together, as one New York team, we can defeat COVID once and for all. I congratulate all of the first-round winners for doing their part, and I thank New York's professional football teams for their support in helping us to celebrate New Yorkers who get vaccinated."