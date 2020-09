Dalfin, according to the AG’s office, has owned some of the properties since 2007. Heil worked as his property manager and agent.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The full list of the 157 Buffalo properties where renters may have been exposed to lead paint and potential poisoning is now available.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Sept. 18 against rental property operators Angel Elliot Dalfin and Paul Heil, both of Williamsville, in State Supreme Court in Erie County.