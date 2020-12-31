New Year's Eve in Buffalo, Lockport looking different during the pandemic

Officials are encouraging people to not gather, with the roads around the ball drop in Buffalo closed to the public starting at 5 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the Covid 19 pandemic still in the forefront of concern, New Years Eve celebrations, like many other events in 2020, will take on a different tone.

For example, while Buffalo will still host its annual ball drop, city officials are urging people not to come downtown where people normally gather by the thousands, and stay home and watch on television instead.

Buffalo Police will be on hand during the event to dissuade revelers from watching the ball drop at the Electric Tower and subsequent fireworks in person, stressing the event is not open to the public.

Street closures around the area of the tower go into effect at 5 p.m. with the shutting down of Washington Street between Genesee and East Huron.

At 8 p.m., on Main Street from Chippewa to Mohawk, Washington Street from Chippewa to Mohawk, Genesee from E. Huron to Ellicott, W. Huron from Pearl to Main and E. Huron from Main to Ellicott will also be closed to the public.

The perimeter of street closures was widened this year in order to discourage spectators from gathering.

A New Year’s Celebration for a Good Cause

Meanwhile, In Lockport, a night long celebration will be held at the Transit Drive-In at an event to benefit Make a Wish of Western New York.

Billed as a “Family friendly social distancing New Year's Eve”, the gates will open at 5 p.m., and movies will be shown on all five screens.

The movies are scheduled to end between 11:30 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., so that everyone can view the ball drop live from Times Square in New York City on the big screen at midnight.

This will be followed by a live fireworks display.

As parking will be limited to 50% capacity, only 650 cars will be permitted and there is an admission fee is $50 per vehicle.

It is recommended that tickets be purchased in advance here.