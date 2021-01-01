New Year's Eve crash in Niagara Falls injures two; damages front porch of home

Niagara Falls spokesperson said two vehicles collided on 24th St. after one driver allegedly ran a stop sign

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two people are in the hospital after both of their cars collided Thursday night in Niagara Falls.

A spokesperson for the city said the crash happened on 24th Street shortly after 8:30 PM.

The driver of a sedan, a 22-year-old man from Niagara Falls, was heading north on 24th Street when he allegedly failed to stop at a two-way stop sign and was hit by an SUV traveling east on Ferry Avenue. The force of the collision sent both vehicles off the road where both came to rest against a porch at a home in the 500 block of 24th Street.

The driver of the sedan was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to ECMC for serious head and internal injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to Mt. St. Mary's Hospital and is in stable condition.