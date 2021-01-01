Western New York hospitals welcome the first babies of 2021

One family welcomed a new member around 1 a.m. at Oishei Children's Hospital. At Mercy Hospital, just an hour later, a baby boy was also born.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ivy Bindig and Quinn Allard of East Aurora said they typically spend New Year's Eve playing board games, but this year was a little different for sure.

The couple welcomed their first child, Atreyu Carter Allard at 2:13 a.m. New Year's morning at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo.

He was due to arrive on January 4 but apparently couldn't wait to get here.

The baby's name was inspired by a character in the movie NeverEnding Story. Little Atreyu weighed in at a healthy 7 lbs, 15 ounces. Mom and baby are said to be doing well.

The Catholic Health system also welcomed their second New Years baby, the first one to be born at Sisters of Charity Hospital, about two hours later, around 4 a.m.

However, Kaleida Health may lay claim to the first baby born in Erie County in 2021.