New WNY attraction perfect for families during the cold months

Urban Air Adventure Park provides a safe and fun way to escape inclement weather.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Time to put the warm weather fun away, and for Western New York families, start thinking about where the kids can go to burn some energy and stay safe from the weather is not so good.

Urban Air Adventure Park is opening this weekend at the Walden Galleria, where the race track used to be. WGRZ spoke to Rachelle, the owner, about guest safety and found out some of the attractions that are there in that new space.

“We are the ultimate indoor playground for families and for kids of all ages,” Rachelle said.

The Park features a sky rider, which zips kids across the park, spinning bumper cars, a ropes course, a wipeout course and more.

The Park has implemented many safety measures. Masks are required, everything will be sanitized every hour and they are limiting capacity

“Urban Air Adventure Park is committed to the safety of our guests, as well as our team members, as well as this entire community,” Rachelle said.