New virtual series raises awareness of Alzheimer's in Black, Brown communities

The Alzheimer's Association of WNY is hosting a free conference online from September 3 through October 1.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — September is Alzheimer's Awareness Month. But for Arthena Carson, 365 days a year, she is spreading awareness.

Carson was just 51 years old when she was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's, a disease that is affecting Black and Brown communities at a disproportionate rate.

It's not unusual for people in the African American community to go misdiagnosed for years. That was the case for Carson and is often the case for many other people of color who are suffering in silence with symptoms they are struggling to grasp.

"I had been trying to get a diagnosis for what was wrong with me for maybe three, almost four years at that point," she said.

The statistics say it all.

The Alzheimer's Association states that the fourth leading cause of death in the African American community is Alzheimer's. And yet, people of color are only 34 percent more likely to be diagnosed properly. Experts say, in many of these cases, like Carson's, it takes many doctors and many visits just to get it right.

Carson says, "Even when I did finally get diagnosed, the doctor never really even asked me, what's going on? How are you feeling? Are your days better?"

(1/2)FACT: Alzheimer’s is the 4th leading cause of death for African Americans.



YET...



FACT: African Americans are only 34% more likely to have a diagnosis and when diagnosed,by then, it’s usually late onset.



Today, I met an inspirational woman, w/ a story to tell. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/En5YPd4H31 — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) September 1, 2020

This month, the Alzheimer's Association of WNY is looking to help change this through a brand new virtual series that focuses on living and dealing with dementia in Black and Brown communities.

Lauren Ashburn is the director of education and training for the local chapter in Western New York and says that this disease isn't only about the person living with it, it touches everyone in one way or another.

"This affects the whole family. That's why it's really necessary to log on to programs like this and make sure that you're educating yourself," Ashburn said in reference to the free month-long series.

To participate, you must be registered. You can either call 1 (800) 272-3900 or you can sign up online at bit.ly/DementiaWebinar.