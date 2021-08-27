There's a new urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

The court ruling means that New Yorkers behind on their rent because of pandemic financial hardship will have fewer protections when the state's eviction ban expires

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul's promise to get more COVID-19 rental assistance money into the hands of struggling New York tenants takes on new urgency after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions.

The court ruling Thursday means that New Yorkers behind on their rent because of pandemic financial hardship will have fewer protections when the state's own eviction ban expires August 31.

New York's rental relief program got off to a slow start. It is supposed to dole out more than $2.4 billion to renters. But as of Monday the state had distributed only $200 million of that money.

Hochul released the following statement Friday:

"I am very disappointed in the Supreme Court's appalling and insensitive ruling that eliminates a key line of defense for tenants facing housing insecurity during the ongoing pandemic, and we are exploring all options to further protect New Yorkers from eviction, including with the legislative leaders.

"It is critical that New Yorkers know that anyone who applies to the rent relief program will automatically be protected from eviction while their application is pending. More than $800 million has already been already disbursed or is now ready for landlords to accept on behalf of their tenants. More than $1 billion remains available for relief and resources are available through community organizations to help New Yorkers apply, receive eviction protection, and pay their rent. New Yorkers should complete and submit their applications immediately. This is urgent."