New Twin City Deli looks to capitalize on amusement park traffic

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Twin City Deli will open next month at 2092 Grand Island Blvd. on Grand Island just in time for the amusement park down the street to welcome visitors.

Founded in late 2019 at 50 Main St. in Tonawanda, Grand Island will be the second location. The business is owned by James “Brett” Zuckerman and a silent partner. His daughter, Skylar Zuckerman is a partner in the new site to be called Twin City Island Deli.

The New York-style deli menu will include salads and sandwiches made with Boar’s Head brand meats, as well as deli meat sold by the pound. It will also offer specialty sandwiches popular at the original location such as French Quarter Muffuletta and Al’s Shrimp Po’Boy.