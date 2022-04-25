New tugboat contract awarded to replace tugboat Cheraw for Buffalo District

The Cleveland-based Great Lakes Towing boat will serve Lake Erie between Buffalo and Toledo, Ohio towing the Buffalo District’s repair fleet.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Buffalo District announced on Monday it awarded at $8.4 million contract for a temporary tugboat to serve the Buffalo District’s repair fleet.

Cleveland-based Great Lakes Towing was awarded the contract on April 20 for the tugboat Don Raul. The boat will tow the Buffalo District’s repair fleet, which is one of three strategically placed fleets across the Great Lakes. These fleets repair navigation structures, remove trees and other obstructions to navigation, and manage the installations and maintenance of safety ladders and signage.

The boat will be used mostly between Buffalo and Toledo but may go as far as Massena.

“Maintaining safe navigation is a critical mission for the Corps of Engineers. We’re proud to play our part in supporting commerce and strengthening the nation,” said Lt. Col. Eli Adams, commander of the Buffalo District. “The tugboat Don Raul will greatly enhance our ability to safely and effectively support the residents of New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, and ensure the economic viability of their waterways.”

The Don Raul will be leased one year with an initial contract of $3 million and has the option to renew up to four more years, a total contract value to $8.4 million.

The Don Raul is a short-term replacement for tugboat Cheraw, which was transferred to the Buffalo District in 1998. The Cheraw is a former U.S. Navy seagoing tug.