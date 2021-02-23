New travel center coming to the town of Ripley

The new 22,000 square foot travel center should be done by the end of 2021.

RIPLEY, N.Y. — A new travel center is coming to Chautauqua County in the town of Ripley.

Today the County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) board voted to approve tax incentives for the project called Love's Travel Stop and Country Stores, Inc.

The project will construct a 22,000 square foot facility on a 16-acre piece of land along Shortman Rd in Ripley. It will feature a convenience store, restaurant, gas station, and other automotive services.

The CCIDA estimates that the $12 million investment in the project will result in more than $30 million in economic benefits for the region and the state.

Construction is scheduled to begin in April of 2021, with the goal to finish it up by the end of the year. Around 100 temporary construction jobs will be created, and 40 permanent jobs.

Love's is a company headquartered in Oklahoma City, owning 530 locations in 41 different states.

The company's Vice President of Real Estate & Development, Rick Shuffield, says the company is excited about coming to the area.