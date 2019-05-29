BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new school coming to Springville.

Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES broke ground this morning on a Careers in Advanced Manufacturing P-TECH academy on Newman Street.

P-TECH stands for Pathways in Technology Early College High School.

It's partnering with Alfred State College to offer students programs to get them ready for college and careers in construction and computers.

"The need is tremendous," says Jeffery Stevens, Dean of Alfred State's School of Applied Technology. "Our student placement rate is 99 percent and it has been for nearly ten years for the skilled trades at Alfred State. So the demand is there, the need is there, the students have viable jobs and huge opportunities in front of them."

The new building should be open for students next year.