New Town of Tonawanda ice arena complex moves ahead with construction

Community members and young athletes signed a beam this morning to honor the next phase of the ice arena complex in the Town of Tonawanda.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Community members and young athletes signed a beam this morning to honor the next phase of the ice arena complex in the Town of Tonawanda. This beam will be placed on the new complex.

The new ice arena isn't just for hockey and ice skating, there will also be a large event room available for rent.

The ice rink is part of a larger development that includes the Paddock Chevrolet Spray Park. Across the street there will be a restaurant, a walking trail and a pickle ball court. There will be a beach volleyball court, a picnic groove and a regulation rugby field.

On the opposite side of the road, there will also be a splash pad. This project is one of the first of its kind in the Town of Tonawanda.

"This project will change this town forever. The Town of Tonawanda now. There is something here for everybody. No matter how young, how old, or if you have a disability. This project will change the landscape of this town," John Bargnesi, a legislator for the Town of Tonawanda, said.

This project started about 12 years ago. Bargnesi said community leaders wanted new facilities, but at the time, they didn't know how to make it work or how to pay for it. He credits community leaders like the councilman Carl Szarek and town supervisor, Joseph Emminger for coming up with a plan on how to execute the project.