BUFFALO, N.Y. —

The head of Buffalo's Common Council is calling out landlords who he says are neglecting their properties. Common Council President Darius Pridgen had new signs installed on Southampton Street. Pridgen says he plans to continue shaming these landlords so that the city can stop footing the bill for their neglect.

The signs in front of each property have the landlord’s name and their addresses. Pridgen says he wasn’t targeting elderly or low-income property owners. He was specifically putting the signs on the front of houses whose owners had repeatedly failed to make any progress but also had money to hire lawyers to fight fines placed on the properties.

"At the end of the day these properties cost the taxpayers. With the small amount of money we have to send teams over here to clean up, for example, these properties here or demolish them after they've been neglected,” he told 2 On Your Side.

Also being affected are the people living near these houses. One of them James Lewis IV lived on Southampton next to a property that he says has been deserted for years. The last known landlord whose name is on a sign on the front lawn is a woman he says he hasn’t seen in years. Lewis told 2 On Your Side,

"I have a daughter who comes out and she plays in the yard but then she sees the people coming out of the house that's supposed to be boarded up. But they take the boards down and they go in there and do drugs or whatever and it just affects the whole, not even just me but the whole community."

Lewis believes the signs will help hold the property owners accountable. Pridgen, says two of the property owners out of the original ten who was on his list for neglecting their properties have since begun to take better care of their properties. Two of them have been demolished.