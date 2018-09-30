CLARENCE, NY-It's was a big day for big pumpkins; and we mean big!

The Great Pumpkin Farm was the place to be Sunday for the annual World Pumpkin Weigh-off. The competition is part of the farm's on-going Fall Festival.

Last year, Andy Wolf of Little Valley took first place and set a state record with his 1,971.5 pound gourd. This year, that record was smashed when a pumpkin grown by Carl Haist of Clarence Center weighed in at a whopping 2,027 pounds! Haist finished second in last year's competition.

The top prize is normally $5,000, but doubles if any of the pumpkins comes in at over 2,000 pounds. So, Haist's first prize win now nets him a cool $10,000.

Cash prizes were also awarded for second through sixth place.

