New splash pad opens in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — There's a cool new spot to cool off in West Seneca just in time for summer fun.
The ribbon was cut Thursday morning on a new splash pad for the Town of West Seneca. The recently completed project replaces the old wading pool and is located adjacent to the Town Pool in Veterans Park.
"Today is an exciting day to see the fruits of everyone’s hard work come together to create a valuable community asset for families and children to utilize (that will save taxpayer dollars too)! This is a place where we hope happy memories will be made so that the children of West Seneca will have the best childhood possible," said West Seneca Supervisor Gary Dickson. "I am extremely grateful for the hard work of the Town Departments, the support of Town Board, the leadership of Councilman Bauer and his family and the timeliness and professionalism of Gardenville Landscape & Nursery which all came together to make this possible. This is a proud day as a West Seneca Supervisor and resident”.
The new, accessible pad features multiple colored jets and plenty of room for kids to spread out. At $298,000 the cost for the new water spot came out of the Town's existing recreation fund and saves the town $50,000 a year in lifeguard costs.
The Splash Pad will be open from 8AM-8PM daily.