SLOAN, N.Y. — This looks like a weekend when we'll be looking to cool down, and people in the Village of Sloan will have a new place to do that.

The new splash pad in Sloan Village Park officially opened Friday, replacing the wading pool that was there for more than 50 years.

When the village found it needed hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs, leaders decided it would be better and cheaper to replace it with the splash pad.

A state grant helped pay for the splash pad.

It will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. It's free for Sloan residents and their grandchildren, and there's a fee for everyone else.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Como Lake Park 'landscaping' goats done clearing invasive plants

Go Fish! New York residents can cast a line without a license this weekend

Silo City gets a little more artsy for the summer