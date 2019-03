BUFFALO, N.Y. — With spring just one week away, the new Sahlen Field sign was put up at the ballpark in downtown Buffalo Wednesday afternoon.

Crews are getting ready for the first season under the new name, which had been called Coca-Cola Field since 2009.

The Bisons open their 2019 season at home on April 4 hosting the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders.

Tickets are now on sale.

