New Seneca One Stop opens in Buffalo Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People traveling through downtown Buffalo will soon have a new place to stop for gas and snack.
The Seneca One Stop, owned and operated by the Seneca Nation of Indians, will hold a grand opening ceremony on Friday at 11:00 a.m.
The gas station and convenience store is located on Nation land across from the Buffalo Creek Casino.
The new store will have 14 gasoline pumps, a 4,800 square-foot convenience store with a variety of products, and a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru. Seneca One Stop will be open every day from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.