New Seneca One Stop opens in Buffalo Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People traveling through downtown Buffalo will soon have a new place to stop for gas and snack.

The Seneca One Stop, owned and operated by the Seneca Nation of Indians, will hold a grand opening ceremony on Friday at 11:00 a.m.

The gas station and convenience store is located on Nation land across from the Buffalo Creek Casino.