x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

New Seneca One Stop opens in Buffalo Friday

The gas station and convenience store owned and operated by the Seneca Nation is located across from the Seneca Creek Casino.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People traveling through downtown Buffalo will soon have a new place to stop for gas and snack.

The Seneca One Stop, owned and operated by the Seneca Nation of Indians, will hold a grand opening ceremony on Friday at 11:00 a.m.

The gas station and convenience store is located on Nation land across from the Buffalo Creek Casino.

The new store will have 14 gasoline pumps, a 4,800 square-foot convenience store with a variety of products, and a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru. Seneca One Stop will be open every day from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.