New speed limit zone put in place in front of Clarence High School

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — The NYS Department of Transportation has installed a new school zone speed limit in front of Clarence Highschool on Main Street.

The new speed limit will be 35 miles per hour, and goes in affect during peak hours on school days from 8am to 10am in the morning, and 3pm to 5pm in the afternoon. The current limit prior to the change was 45 miles per hour.

“We are grateful to the state Department of Transportation for approving our request to lower the speed limit in front of the high school,” said Town of Clarence Highway Superintendent Jamie Dussing in a released statement. “The reduced speed limit will improve safety for students, school employees, and motorists alike.”

The official speed limit will go into affect on Tuesday September 5, which is also the first day of school for the 2023-24 academic year.