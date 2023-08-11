New restaurant opens at Walden Galleria

People can check out a new restaurant in the mall's food court that has opened this past week.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Looking to try something new while you shop?

The Walden Galleria food court just added a new fast-casual restaurant to its lineup earlier this week. The restaurant is called Osmow's and offers customers a quick-serve Mediterranean style cuisine.

The restaurant is located in the food court, next to Charley's Philly Steaks. People can try the modern take on classic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes daily from 10am - 8pm Monday through Thursday, and 10am - 9pm Friday and Saturday, and 11am - 6pm on Sundays.

Osmow's is known for their shawarma dishes like the OzBox and wraps.

“The popularity of quick-service Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food is starting to soar,” says Ben Osmow, CEO and Head of Franchise Operations said in a press release. “Our rapid expansion throughout North America is thanks to adventurous eaters, hard-working franchisees, and irresistible menu items that are easy to customize.”

🍲🌯🥙🧆 Osmow’s Shawarma is now finally open in the Food Court! 👀🙌 Posted by Walden Galleria on Friday, August 11, 2023