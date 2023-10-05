New restaurant at Hamburg Gaming to target expanded audience

The new Indulge at Hamburg Gaming restaurant is expected to open in late November with three separate themes.

The restaurant represents a new concept for the space that formerly housed the Midway Buffet on the Erie County Fairgrounds campus. It is managed by Delaware North Cos. for the Erie County Agricultural Society’s Buffalo Trotting Association.

The $3 million remodel, which includes all new kitchen equipment, follows a multi-year $20 million investment in new video lottery terminals at the 56,000-square-foot facility, which was last renovated in 2017 seven years after replacing a smaller operation by the Buffalo Raceway grandstand.

Also on property: A Tim Hortons outlet, drinks and food at the Cyclone Bar and grab-and-go pizza, sandwiches and burgers from the adjacent Blue Ribbon Grill – the only option since the site reopened from the pandemic.