BUFFALO, N.Y. — The great Upstate/Downstate divide in home values is starkly evident in the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The typical home in the Buffalo metropolitan area, which includes Erie and Niagara counties, is valued at $135,000. That's 67.3 percent cheaper than the corresponding figure for the New York City metro, where the median home value is $413,200.

Each slide gives the formal name of a metropolitan or micropolitan area, which is a region that includes the named city or cities and the surrounding suburbs. The slide also gives the number of housing units that are occupied by their owners, the median value of those units, and the difference between that figure and the New York City area's median of $413,200. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.