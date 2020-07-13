New recreation center opens at Letchworth State Park

Construction for the $2 million Lower Falls Recreation Area began back in April 2019 and just recently finished, according to the governor's office.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that a new outdoor recreation center is opening at Letchworth State Park.

Construction for the $2 million Lower Falls Recreation Area began back in April 2019 and just recently finished, according to the governor's office. The project was funded by the New York Parks 2020 capital initiative.

The project involved removing an unused swimming pool at the South Complex Area and restoring a historic bathhouse, which is used by Adventure Calls Outfitters. The new recreation area provides table games, badminton and pickle ball courts, bocce and shuffleboard, as well as a fitness loop.

"Letchworth State Park is one of New York's crown jewels and it provides unrivaled beauty and outdoor recreational opportunities for families and people of all ages," Governor Cuomo said. "With a new games area, fitness loop, and facility for whitewater rafting, these improvements will allow visitors to have fun, experience an adventure or relax, even during these unprecedented times."