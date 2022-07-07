New project will help detour truckers from hitting Young Street bridge in Tonawanda

The $1.2 project will be used to create a new warning system and detour system to eliminate the frequency of accidents at the this bridge.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY), NYS Assemblyman Bill Conrad and City of Tonawanda Mayor John White announced plans to help improve the safety at the Young Street bridge.

The bridge has been the victim of several accidents over the years. Officials say the bridge, which is a CSX train bridge, has been hit by high profile trucks 64 times since 2000.

The $1.2 million project will be used to create a new warning system and detour system to eliminate the frequency of accidents at the this bridge.

“Time and time again this bridge is hit by high-profile trucks creating safety issues for the community and traffic headaches for travelers,” said Congressman Higgins. “Using technology, we can better protect drivers, the neighborhood, and the unobstructed flow of freight and street traffic. This project serves as a long-term solution to a persistent safety issue, as well as an investment in the City of Tonawanda.”

The new system will activate if an over-height vehicle is detected and warn drivers that their vehicle doesn't meet bridge clearance. Drivers will then be directed to a detour.

“Despite the city’s best efforts, this railroad bridge has been a safety issue in our community for over 20 years,” said Assemblyman Conrad. “Extensive signage and a ban on truck traffic have proven not to be enough to prevent these accidents, so I’m happy to see that Congressman Higgins has worked with our community to identify funding for a long-term solution. This innovative system will help us to decrease the number of accidents at this bridge, preventing the disruption of traffic and allowing our police to focus on our neighborhoods instead of spending time directing traffic around the latest bridge strike. I’m thrilled to see Tonawanda on the list of cities that will receive this funding and thankful to Congressman Higgins for his advocacy for our community.”

Mayor White said, “It is refreshing to hear that something positive is being done to assist the City of Tonawanda with regards to the large trucks hitting the bridge on Young Street. The safety of the bridge, trucks and our community is our concern always.”