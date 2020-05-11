New program aimed at getting people to shop small in Downtown Buffalo

The program will be awarding $50 Downtown Dollars Giveaway Certificates to 50 winners.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new program called, "Downtown Dollars Giveaway," has been announced with a goal to bring more shopping to Downtown Buffalo.

Buffalo Place Inc., in partnership with Buffalo Urban Development Corporation’s Queen City Pop Up Program, will roll out the "2020 Shop Small ALL Season: Downtown Dollars Giveaway" on November 9 and it will go through Christmas Eve, December 24.

The program will be awarding $50 Downtown Dollars Giveaway Certificates to 50 winners and the contest will be presented through the Buffalo Place social media channels. To enter the giveaway, Buffalo Place will post a photo and description of a participating business and you are to “like” the post and tag two friends in order to be entered to win a $50 Downtown Dollars Certificate.

"It's more important than ever before to support and promote Buffalo's Downtown businesses as they face the challenges of the pandemic." Mayor Byron W. Brown said in a press release. "The Downtown Dollars Giveaway is a fun way to do that and reward our residents, Downtown workers and visitors with the chance to win $50 by spreading the word about the many great businesses in our Downtown core. This is another creative partnership between the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation's Queen City Pop-Up initiative and Buffalo Place to showcase Downtown retailers.”

The winner may use the Downtown Dollars Certificate at any participating business. A full list of participating businesses can be found on www.buffaloplace.com.

