New pocket park coming to Buffalo's West Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new green space is coming to the corner of Niagara Street and Lafayette Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

$250,000 in state funding will help convert close to an acre of former industrial land into a pocket park. Current plans for the park include adding seating areas, a nature trail, and public art.

"With this project, we are going to be able to bring new life to a brownfield site and turn it into a community gathering space for a neighborhood that has a real need for more walkable natural recreation options," said Senator Sean Ryan. "When the park is finished, it will be the perfect complement to the great connectivity work we have already done to make Niagara Street pedestrian and bike friendly."

The 0.77 acre site formerly housed the Meyer Malting grain elevator. The grain elevator was demolished back in 2006, and the land is now in the final stages of remediation by the Department of Environmental Conservation.

"Although this plot of land may not be much to look at now, with its beautiful view of the water, I believe this will-be passive-recreation pocket park has the potential to be something very special," said Niagara District Councilmember David A. Rivera. "As an ardent supporter of green space, I am eagerly looking forward to the completion of 1318 Niagara Street as another parcel of usable green space for the community to enjoy!"