New playground to be installed at Garden Avenue in Niagara Falls

The new playground will be installed at 1031 Garden Avenue in Niagara Falls. In preparation for the project, the City of Niagara Falls says the Department of Public Works has cleared the area of overgrown trees and bushes, and pavement removal has begun.

“This has been an area of concern for residents for some time,” Restaino said. “We’re pleased to be able to move this project forward, revitalizing an area that has not been used to its greatest potential, and providing a safe space for children to play in this section of the Niagara Falls community. This was a promise I made to the community and I’m glad to be able to make good on it now.”