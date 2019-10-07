BUFFALO, N.Y. — KaBOOM! and the Built to Play initiative, supported by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, have announced the new winners of the Play Everywhere Challenge.

The Challenge awards funding to projects across Western New York and Southeast Michigan to create landmark playspaces that provide kids with equal opportunities to socialize, learn, and be active. Selected projects will bring play into public spaces in unconventional ways.

Examples of the selected designs include:

Buffalo, NY — An installation called Heat Islands with rock-like structures that change temperature with the seasons, providing an interactive outdoor learning space year-round.

with rock-like structures that change temperature with the seasons, providing an interactive outdoor learning space year-round. Jamestown, NY — A half-mile Chadakoin Adventure Trail linking an elementary school with a local park and featuring climbable animal figures, tunnels and tree trunk steppers.

Other local winners will feature designs in the following locations:

Medina, NY

Almond, NY

Lockport, NY

Niagara Falls, NY

Eden, NY

Monroe County, NY

Wyoming County, NY

Genesee County, NY

Rochester, NY

"Play is an essential part of childhood, but kids are too often denied the benefits," says James Siegal, CEO of KaBOOM! "The Play Everywhere Challenge helps address this critical need, and we thank the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation for their commitment to ensuring every kid can experience the joy of a play-filled childhood."

A full list of the winners and their design descriptions can be found here.