CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The next time you bring your furry family member with you on a flight, they now have their own designated place to get some relief.

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport announced Wednesday that the "Pet Relief Area" is now open at gates 11 and 14 in the airport.

"We are offering it to help our many service/dog owners and make the airport as pet-friendly as possible," Helen Tederous, spokesperson for the NFTA tells 2 On Your Side.

Tederous also says that the Buffalo Niagara International Airport joins a number of airports around the country building these special areas.