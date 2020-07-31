New organization promotes local artists, celebrates first responders

Buffalo’s Own was formed to promote up-and-coming artists both in WNY and in other cities.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to affect Western New Yorkers, especially Western New York families in less fortunate communities, one Buffalo non-profit organization has stepped up to help locals in need make ends meet.

Buffalo’s Own was formed to promote up-and-coming artists both in WNY and in other cities. By partnering with similar organizations in larger cities, Buffalo artists and Buffalo itself can gain in popularity among cultural supporters.

Their creative new virtual art gallery is dedicated to those on the front lines fighting coronavirus also seeks to raise funds to assist local families experiencing a food deficit.

Here is the link to see their remarkable virtual art gallery. Feel free to explore and click on any portrait you like and their story will come to life in their own voice.