New NY rent fund sees website crashes, but tenants hopeful

ALBANY, N.Y. — Advocates hope New York's revamped rent relief program will finally help tenants and landlords who've struggled to get assistance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In New York City alone, renters owe at least $1 billion in back rent. It's unclear whether New York's new $2 billion fund will do enough to help the most vulnerable New Yorkers as the state's eviction moratorium nears its August 31 expiration.