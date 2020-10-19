New Newbury location opening up in Williamsville

Newbury Salads will open a new location at 5429 Main Street, at the corner of California, in Williamsville on November 2.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Williamsville Business Association shared on Facebook Sunday that a local chain of salad restaurants will be opening a new location in Williamsville.

Newbury Salads will open a new location at 5429 Main Street, at the corner of California Drive, in Williamsville on November 2, according to its website and a post from franchise Owner Paul Tsouflidis.

"Newbury will take lead in an effort to drastically reduce the carbon footprint of restaurants in our industry. Clean eating meets a clean design and footprint. Proud of what we are about to accomplish for our neighbors and for Mother Earth," Tsouflidis wrote in a post about the new space.