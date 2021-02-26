Nursing home visitation resumes today, new state guidelines go into effect

Visitors are required to get tested for COVID if a county's positive rate is between five and 10 percent. Testing is recommended if the rate is below five percent.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nursing home visitations can resume in New York State, but visitors must follow new guidelines set forth by the state health department.

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said officials will focus on a county's positive rate of COVID-19.

If a county's positive rate is between five and 10 percent, visitors must be tested within 72 hours of their visit. The state says it will help nursing homes with financing for rapid testing.

If the COVID positive rate in a county is below five percent, testing isn't required for a nursing home visit, but it is recommended.

No visitation is allowed if a county has a positive rate above 10 percent.

Nursing home facilities must also have 14 consecutive days without any new COVID cases in order to allow visitors.

If a visitor has had two vaccines, and it has been 14 days since their second vaccine, and they're still within 90 days of that second dose, there is no need for a test. Health officials are still encouraging testing, as you can carry the COVID-19 virus in your nasal passages.

As of Tuesday, February 23, 188 nursing homes in New York State were Covid free over a two week period — but that's out of 613 facilities.

At that time, 18 facilities were eligible for visitation in Western New York.

Two On Your Side was not given a list of those specific nursing homes.