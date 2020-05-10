New mural unveiled in Buffalo

The mural is located in the 700 block of Main Street in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new mural highlighting the importance of love in the African American community was unveiled Monday in the city of Buffalo.

The mural features two heads, one male and one female, with the phrase painted in the heads, "Love black girls/boys even when they become women/men."

A new mural with a powerful message in the 700 block of Main Street was unveiled this morning. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/PXv3osIqZw — Mike Luksch (@michaelluksch) October 5, 2020

Public art across Western New York has seen an increase with many new murals being put up and people sharing the work across social media.

