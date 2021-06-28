New mural unveiled at 201 Ellicott Street

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation teamed up with the Albright-Knox to bring the colorful new mural to the mixed-use facility under construction on Ellicott Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are celebrating Western New York with yet another new piece of public art in the Queen City.

The artist, Josef Kristofoletti, has created pieces of art across the country and he was invited by the public art program that runs through Albright-Knox. We had the chance to talk with him on Monday to tell us a little more about the project.

"The title of the piece is golden hour, which refers to that hour period before sunset that kind of makes all the colors come to life so that's kind of the inspiration for it," Kristofoletti said.

This is one of his biggest works of art in his career.

"My work deals with light, color, atmosphere, and so this piece is inspired by the gradient of light that you see in sunrises and sunsets," he added.