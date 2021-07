Internationally renowned artist Cecily Brown collaborated with community members and students from the Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that we have warmer weather, new murals are starting to pop up all across Western New York.

That includes a two-story mural, which is now underway in the City of Buffalo's Masten District.

Internationally renowned artist Cecily Brown collaborated on the mural with members the of Buffalo's community and students from the Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts.

The mural is still in progress, with work continuing on Friday.