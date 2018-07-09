BUFFALO, N.Y. - There's another beautiful piece of public art up for you to enjoy in Buffalo.

Albright Knox Art Gallery gave an official unveiling today of artist Louise Jones's mural on the Sinclair Building on Washington Street in downtown.

Photo: Dooley O'Rourke/WGRZ

"As the program has continued to gain notoriety, I think that we're getting more and more opportunities to work with people around the world who are really excited to come here to Buffalo," said Alice Jacobs, Board Chair at the Albright Knox Art Gallery.

This painting is more than 12,000 square feet, making it the largest one in Western New York. The Albright Knox hopes public art like this will encourage people to check out the artwork inside the museum.

© 2018 WGRZ