New mural in Allentown will celebrate LBGTQ+ community

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery says the mural will be produced on the side of Q Bar on Allen Street in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The struggle and history of the LBGTQ+ community will come to life as a work of art soon in Buffalo's Allentown section.

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery's Public Art Initiative announced Wednesday that local artists Mickey Harmon and Ari Moore will produce the piece beginning with imagery of the iconic Stonewall Inn, recognized as the birthplace of the movement, and including portraits of key figures in the history and evolution of the movement. Both are active members of WNY's LBGTQ+ community.

