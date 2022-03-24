New mural dedicated to years of service to the Buffalo community

The mural is on three walls that are inside the Westminster Community House. It features the story of immigrants coming into Buffalo, seeking the American dream.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is another new mural in the City of Buffalo. This one comes with a long history and a long story.

The Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers on Thursday say they have been working on this new mural that highlights more than 125 years of serving the community.

The mural is on three walls that are inside the Westminster Community House. It features the story of immigrants coming into Buffalo, who were all looking for the American dream.

Chandra Redfern, the CEO of the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, talked more on how this vision came to life.

"When we thought about the mission about BFNC, this settlement house tells us a story," Redfern said. "The whole thought behind it is that the whole story hasn't changed. The people may look different, the people who come through these doors come from various economic backgrounds.

"But at the end of it all, it started out in 1893 with individuals from Europe saying they wanted a better life for their family, and you had people at the Westminster Presbyterian Church said, 'You need help, let's find a way to help them.' And we've continued that legacy up until today, and that's what we do. We help people realize what their dream is, and that was really the thought behind this mural."