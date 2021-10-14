Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood celebrates new mural

Gary Peters Junior painted a mural there. He is known for his works of art such as the Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz paintings in downtown Jamestown.

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — Chautauqua County is getting in on the mural fun.

The Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood got a little makeover thanks to a local artist.

Gary Peters Junior painted a mural there. He is known for his works of art such as the Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz paintings in downtown Jamestown.

“Local artists make our community vibrant,” said Julie Bihler, the general manager at Chautauqua Mall. “Their use of subjects, color, texture and composition awaken a sense of curiosity and connection to the world around us.

"The Canvas Project supports our local arts culture, while providing an opportunity for our community to grow together. We have been spotlighting this local artist’s talent with live, in-person and in-progress work on a display right outside.”

The mural is part of the Canvas Project, where local artists get a chance to showcase their art within prominent areas of buildings across the country.

