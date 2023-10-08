New mural revealed at Amherst Police training facility

The state-of-the-art training facility is home to not only the Amherst Police but serves many other departments throughout Western New York as well.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new mural was revealed in Western New York on Thursday.

The Amherst Police training facility unveiled the artwork, along with Assemblymember Karen McMahon.

The state-of-the-art training facility is home to not only the Amherst Police but serves many other departments throughout Western New York as well.

McMahon was able to recognize the facility with the mural through a recent community arts project, along with necessary funding.

"It's called 'The Future is Amherst.' It celebrates the young people who are the future of our community. The public servants who make our town the safe and prosperous place it is, and the growing diversity of the community that makes Amherst special," McMahon said.

McMahon also presented officer Ryan Blendowski with an assembly proclamation for his recent honor of the medal of valor from the Amherst Police Department.