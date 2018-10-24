BUFFALO, NY — A new Mobile Food Pantry is aiming to further serve the community surrounding the Mercy Comprehensive Care Center.

The initiative aims to provide nutritional education and assistance in addition to food.

Families in the area will have access to fresh fruit and vegetables and nutritional support. The mobile food pantry will be at the Mercy Comprehensive Care Center in Buffalo's Old First Ward on the fourth Wednesday of every month.

The mobile food pantry is considered an offshoot of the Catholic Charities Food Pantry and will also provide recipes and food tasting and cooking classes lead by a nutritionist.

The Mobile Food Pantry is a collaborative initiative between Catholic Charities, Food Bank of Western New York, and Mercy Hospital of Buffalo.

© 2018 WGRZ