New menu revealed ahead of Bills season opener

New food choices include BBQ mac & cheese for Monday night's game and several new sandwiches.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Families heading to the Bills game on Monday will be able to try a lot of new dishes at the stadium.

The chefs at the stadium showed off some of those new food options on Wednesday. The chefs at Delaware North say they are focusing on local food and convenience for the fans.

That means variety, quality, and speed so the fans can get back to their seats to watch the game.

All of the food they showcased on Wednesday is new this season.

Before the dishes make the cut, they have multiple tasting events and photo shoots. Then they pick things based on the speed of service, what the fans want, and what you can easily walk around the stadium with. Some of the items are sharable like buckets of chicken tenders and fries. There's also a new cone filled with cinnamon-sugar pretzel bites.

And, for the Titans game, they will have BBQ mac and cheese as a special visiting team option.

"We spend a lot of time in the offseason, it's the biggest question we get, what do you do in the offseason? That's where the magic happens. We ideate, we taste, and we taste, and we throw things against the wall and come up with so many different items you're probably talking 30 to 40 new fresh items this year alone," says Andy Altomare, General Manager for Delaware North at Highmark Stadium. "We understand the flavoring profile of Buffalo very well. It's so much more than hot sauce and blue cheese. So you'll see Rachel's, you'll see What's Poppin' Popcorn, La Nova Pizza, Sahlen's Hot Dogs. We try to incorporate the Taste of Buffalo into that journey that happens to families when they walk through our stadium."