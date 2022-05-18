11 members added to Buffalo's new Police Advisory Committee

The group will work with community members to research and develop policy changes that can be presented to the Buffalo Police Department.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Common Council has appointed 11 members to the City of Buffalo's new Police Advisory Committee.

The group will work with community members to research and develop policy changes that can be presented to the Buffalo Police Department. The council dissolved the original board because of in-fighting and mass resignations.

Council Majority Leader David Rivera says he believes the new committee will continue the work started by the first group.

"All of the members listed in the resolution are prime examples of the experts and community members we have in our city and who are dedicated to bridge the gap between the police department and the community," Rivera said.

Rivera went on to say four members of the committee have backgrounds in mental health, law, criminal justice and restorative justice. The group plans to meet in the coming weeks.